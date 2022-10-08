LABS Group (LABS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.33 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $257,316.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LABS Group token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group was first traded on March 7th, 2021. LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,529,925,317 tokens. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LABS Group is labsgroupio.medium.com. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LABS Group’s official website is labsgroup.io.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

According to CryptoCompare, “LABS Group (LABS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LABS Group has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,216,879,594.3576856 in circulation. The last known price of LABS Group is 0.00139329 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,613.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://labsgroup.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.