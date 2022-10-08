LadderCaster (LADA) One Day Volume Hits $27,218.00

LadderCaster (LADA) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. LadderCaster has a total market capitalization of $900,392.10 and $27,218.00 worth of LadderCaster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LadderCaster token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LadderCaster has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LadderCaster Token Profile

LadderCaster’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. LadderCaster’s total supply is 998,100,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 748,100,574 tokens. LadderCaster’s official Twitter account is @laddercaster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LadderCaster is laddercaster.com.

Buying and Selling LadderCaster

According to CryptoCompare, “LadderCaster (LADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. LadderCaster has a current supply of 998,100,574.97 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LadderCaster is 0.0012032 USD and is down -8.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laddercaster.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LadderCaster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LadderCaster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LadderCaster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

