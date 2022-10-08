LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (CNSX:TRYP)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (CNSX:TRYP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF Stock Performance

SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tryp Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing compounds for diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead development program is (PFN), which is designed to treat neuropsychiatric disorders through the dosing of formulations of synthetic psilocybin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.