LaEeb Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $78,424.00 (LAEEB)

LaEeb (LAEEB) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. LaEeb has a market capitalization of $384,200.34 and approximately $78,424.00 worth of LaEeb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LaEeb token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LaEeb has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LaEeb Token Profile

LaEeb’s genesis date was May 16th, 2022. LaEeb’s total supply is 210,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,046,588,232,351 tokens. LaEeb’s official Twitter account is @laeebbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. LaEeb’s official website is www.laeebworldcup.top.

Buying and Selling LaEeb

According to CryptoCompare, “LaEeb (LAEEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaEeb has a current supply of 210,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LaEeb is 0.00000001 USD and is down -9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $153,398.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.laeebworldcup.top/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LaEeb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LaEeb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LaEeb using one of the exchanges listed above.

