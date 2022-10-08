Laika (LAIKA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Laika (LAIKA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Laika token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Laika has a market capitalization of $460,301.22 and $137,970.00 worth of Laika was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Laika has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Laika alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Laika Profile

Laika was first traded on July 28th, 2022. Laika’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laika is www.laikatoken.io. Laika’s official Twitter account is @laika_erc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laika is https://reddit.com/r/laikaerc20 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laika

According to CryptoCompare, “Laika (LAIKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Laika has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laika is 0.00000046 USD and is down -9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $214,626.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.laikatoken.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laika using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Laika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.