Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,480.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $31,480.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is https://reddit.com/r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @lamdentau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden (TAU) is a cryptocurrency . Lamden has a current supply of 248,090,567 with 142,215,728.19 in circulation. The last known price of Lamden is 0.01857149 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,332.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lamden.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

