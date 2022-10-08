LAMEA (LAMEA) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

LAMEA (LAMEA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LAMEA has traded 18% lower against the dollar. LAMEA has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $11,531.00 worth of LAMEA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LAMEA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LAMEA Profile

LAMEA was first traded on July 31st, 2022. LAMEA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,000,000 tokens. The official website for LAMEA is www.lameafinance.com. LAMEA’s official Twitter account is @lamea_finance.

LAMEA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LAMEA (LAMEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LAMEA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LAMEA is 0.00184045 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $266.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lameafinance.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LAMEA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LAMEA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LAMEA using one of the exchanges listed above.

