LAMEA (LAMEA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.32 Million

LAMEA (LAMEA) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LAMEA token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LAMEA has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. LAMEA has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $11,531.00 worth of LAMEA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LAMEA Profile

LAMEA’s launch date was July 31st, 2022. LAMEA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 769,000,000 tokens. LAMEA’s official Twitter account is @lamea_finance. LAMEA’s official website is www.lameafinance.com.

LAMEA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LAMEA (LAMEA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LAMEA has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LAMEA is 0.00184045 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $266.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lameafinance.com/.”

