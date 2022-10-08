Landshare Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Landshare has a market capitalization of $411,868.36 and $21,050.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Landshare token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003545 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Landshare Profile

Landshare’s genesis date was August 1st, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,823,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,635 tokens. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @landshareio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Landshare is landshare.io. Landshare’s official message board is landshare.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Landshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare (LAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Landshare has a current supply of 3,822,495.09316599 with 3,052,029.26976832 in circulation. The last known price of Landshare is 0.69286245 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $66,381.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://landshare.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

