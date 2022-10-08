LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNXSF. Citigroup assumed coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $27.78 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

