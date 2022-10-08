Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Tops $0.0240 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $72.05 million and $335,764.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol (LQR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Laqira Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

