LaunchZone (LZ) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

LaunchZone (LZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, LaunchZone has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. LaunchZone has a total market cap of $694,114.66 and approximately $58,893.00 worth of LaunchZone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LaunchZone token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LaunchZone

LaunchZone’s genesis date was July 20th, 2021. LaunchZone’s total supply is 20,671,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,697,520 tokens. LaunchZone’s official Twitter account is @launchzoneann and its Facebook page is accessible here. LaunchZone’s official website is lz.finance.

LaunchZone Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LaunchZone (LZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LaunchZone has a current supply of 20,671,892.75 with 2,367,484.64970674 in circulation. The last known price of LaunchZone is 0.14860228 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $53,996.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lz.finance.”

