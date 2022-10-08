LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target Cut to $125.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

LCII opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 869.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

