League of Ancients Tops One Day Volume of $10,738.00 (LOA)

League of Ancients (LOA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, League of Ancients has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. League of Ancients has a market cap of $766,553.45 and $10,738.00 worth of League of Ancients was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One League of Ancients token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get League of Ancients alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About League of Ancients

League of Ancients was first traded on September 25th, 2021. League of Ancients’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,494,538 tokens. League of Ancients’ official website is leagueofancients.com. League of Ancients’ official Twitter account is @loaofficialmoba and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for League of Ancients is leagueofancients.medium.com. The Reddit community for League of Ancients is https://reddit.com/r/leagueofancients and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling League of Ancients

According to CryptoCompare, “League of Ancients (LOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. League of Ancients has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of League of Ancients is 0.0062298 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $25,828.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leagueofancients.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as League of Ancients directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire League of Ancients should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy League of Ancients using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for League of Ancients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for League of Ancients and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.