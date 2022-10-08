LeagueDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,734.00 (LEAG)

LeagueDAO (LEAG) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One LeagueDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. LeagueDAO has a market cap of $659,866.05 and $16,734.00 worth of LeagueDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LeagueDAO has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LeagueDAO

LeagueDAO (LEAG) is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2021. LeagueDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,014,163 tokens. LeagueDAO’s official Twitter account is @leaguedao. LeagueDAO’s official website is leaguedao.com. The official message board for LeagueDAO is medium.com/leaguedao.

Buying and Selling LeagueDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “LeagueDAO (LEAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. LeagueDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LeagueDAO is 0.00135771 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leaguedao.com/.”

