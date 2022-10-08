Lean Management Token Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges (LEAN)

Lean Management Token (LEAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Lean Management Token has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Lean Management Token has a market cap of $871,720.31 and $9,986.00 worth of Lean Management Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lean Management Token token can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lean Management Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.26 or 0.99999005 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002162 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053533 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063616 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Lean Management Token Token Profile

Lean Management Token is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Lean Management Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 tokens. Lean Management Token’s official message board is leantoken.io/lean-white-paper. The Reddit community for Lean Management Token is https://reddit.com/r/leantoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lean Management Token’s official Twitter account is @leantoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lean Management Token’s official website is leantoken.io.

Buying and Selling Lean Management Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lean Management Token (LEAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lean Management Token has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lean Management Token is 0.78421238 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,404.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://leantoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lean Management Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lean Management Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lean Management Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lean Management Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lean Management Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.