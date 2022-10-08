Learning Star (LSTAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $73,741.00

Learning Star (LSTAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Learning Star token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Learning Star has a total market capitalization of $380,597.49 and approximately $73,741.00 worth of Learning Star was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Learning Star has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Learning Star

Learning Star was first traded on January 30th, 2022. Learning Star’s total supply is 600,369,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,552,752 tokens. Learning Star’s official Twitter account is @letmespeak_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Learning Star is www.letmespeak.org.

Learning Star Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Learning Star (LSTAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Learning Star has a current supply of 600,369,231 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Learning Star is 0.00117552 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $63,102.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.letmespeak.org.”

