Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

