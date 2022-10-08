Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) Price Up 29.4% This Week

Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Leeds United Fan Token has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $303,529.00 worth of Leeds United Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Leeds United Fan Token token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00007683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Leeds United Fan Token has traded up 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Leeds United Fan Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Leeds United Fan Token Token Profile

Leeds United Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,439 tokens. Leeds United Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leeds United Fan Token is www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/lufc/chz.

Buying and Selling Leeds United Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Leeds United Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 983,439 in circulation. The last known price of Leeds United Fan Token is 1.5138871 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160,344.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/LUFC/CHZ.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leeds United Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leeds United Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leeds United Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Leeds United Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leeds United Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.