Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) Trading Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Leeds United Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007611 BTC on major exchanges. Leeds United Fan Token has a market cap of $1.45 million and $303,529.00 worth of Leeds United Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Leeds United Fan Token has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Leeds United Fan Token

Leeds United Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,439 tokens. Leeds United Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Leeds United Fan Token’s official website is www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/lufc/chz.

Leeds United Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leeds United Fan Token (LUFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Leeds United Fan Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 983,439 in circulation. The last known price of Leeds United Fan Token is 1.5138871 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160,344.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.net/en-us/exchange/LUFC/CHZ.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leeds United Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leeds United Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leeds United Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

