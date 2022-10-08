LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 3.1 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,885,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $362,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,669,424.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares in the company, valued at $139,885,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

