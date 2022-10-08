LEMON (LEMN) Price Down 54.8% This Week

LEMON (LEMN) traded down 61.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, LEMON has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. One LEMON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMON has a market capitalization of $793,198.31 and approximately $393,086.00 worth of LEMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEMON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LEMON Token Profile

LEMON was first traded on December 31st, 2021. LEMON’s official Twitter account is @buy_to_earn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEMON’s official website is www.cryptolemon.io.

Buying and Selling LEMON

According to CryptoCompare, “LEMON (LEMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. LEMON has a current supply of 0. The last known price of LEMON is 0.02609481 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $73,073.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptolemon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.