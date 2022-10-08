Lenda 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,584.00 (LENDA)

Lenda (LENDA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Lenda token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lenda has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Lenda has a total market capitalization of $912,507.52 and $57,584.00 worth of Lenda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009784 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lenda

Lenda’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Lenda’s total supply is 1,002,169,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,451,849 tokens. Lenda’s official website is lenda.finance. Lenda’s official Twitter account is @lendafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lenda (LENDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lenda has a current supply of 1,002,169,201 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lenda is 0.0014766 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,418.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lenda.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lenda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lenda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lenda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

