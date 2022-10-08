Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) & EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Critical Analysis

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -52.62% N/A -8.17% Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 1 2 6 0 2.56 Leslie’s 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVgo and Leslie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

EVgo currently has a consensus price target of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 69.24%. Leslie’s has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.22%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVgo and Leslie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 94.69 -$5.91 million ($0.24) -33.08 Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.99 $126.63 million $0.78 18.74

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EVgo has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVgo beats Leslie’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

