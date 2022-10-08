Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Guggenheim

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 676.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,678 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.