Libera Financial Price Reaches $1.21 on Top Exchanges (LIBERA)

Libera Financial (LIBERA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Libera Financial token can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Libera Financial has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Libera Financial has a total market cap of $12.57 million and $11,032.00 worth of Libera Financial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Libera Financial Profile

Libera Financial’s genesis date was May 6th, 2022. Libera Financial’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,375,567 tokens. Libera Financial’s official website is libera.financial. Libera Financial’s official message board is medium.com/@liberofinancial. Libera Financial’s official Twitter account is @liberofinancial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Libera Financial

According to CryptoCompare, “Libera Financial (LIBERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Libera Financial has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Libera Financial is 1.22071924 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,536.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://libera.financial.”

