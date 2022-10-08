Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,591 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

