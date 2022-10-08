Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.87 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,318.04 or 0.06761010 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $11.87 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,415,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,415,472.34125102 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,316.56718505 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,971,937.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

