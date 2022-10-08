Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $35.86 Million

Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Lido Staked SOL has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked SOL has a market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Lido Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $34.79 or 0.00178615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked SOL Profile

Lido Staked SOL’s launch date was September 7th, 2021. Lido Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,030,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,696 tokens. Lido Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido Staked SOL’s official message board is research.lido.fi/t/lido-for-solana-proposal-by-chorus-one/527. The Reddit community for Lido Staked SOL is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked SOL is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked SOL (stSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Lido Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,030,696.85 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked SOL is 34.81673826 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $10,361,869.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lido.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

