Life Crypto (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Life Crypto (LIFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Life Crypto has a market capitalization of $832,378.33 and $91,183.00 worth of Life Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Life Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Life Crypto has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Life Crypto Token Profile

Life Crypto was first traded on May 6th, 2021. Life Crypto’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,631,194,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Life Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/life_crypto. Life Crypto’s official Twitter account is @lifelabshq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Life Crypto is www.lifecrypto.life.

Life Crypto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Life Crypto (LIFE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Life Crypto has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,631,194,572.27 in circulation. The last known price of Life Crypto is 0.00031821 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $97,704.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lifecrypto.life/.”

