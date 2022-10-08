LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $106,044.12 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,425,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

