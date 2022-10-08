LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) vs. Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Financial Contrast

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) and Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeStance Health Group $667.51 million 4.23 -$307.20 million ($1.04) -7.22 Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.55 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.48

Reunion Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LifeStance Health Group. LifeStance Health Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeStance Health Group -46.31% -23.33% -18.51% Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares LifeStance Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

LifeStance Health Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LifeStance Health Group and Reunion Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeStance Health Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.59%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Summary

LifeStance Health Group beats Reunion Neuroscience on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. In addition, the company operates outpatient mental health platform as well as offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers in 32 states. It serves children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

