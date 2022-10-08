Light DeFi Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (LIGHT)

Light DeFi (LIGHT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Light DeFi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Light DeFi has a total market capitalization of $367,958.74 and approximately $115,270.00 worth of Light DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Light DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Light DeFi

Light DeFi (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2021. Light DeFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,589,304,131 tokens. Light DeFi’s official website is www.lightdefi.org. Light DeFi’s official Twitter account is @light_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Light DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/lightgroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Light DeFi is www.lightdefi.org/blog.

Light DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Light DeFi (LIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Light DeFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Light DeFi is 0.00004941 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $920.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lightdefi.org/.”

