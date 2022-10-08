LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,861.00

LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One LimoCoin Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LimoCoin Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. LimoCoin Swap has a total market capitalization of $10.08 million and approximately $10,861.00 worth of LimoCoin Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LimoCoin Swap Profile

LimoCoin Swap was first traded on November 15th, 2021. LimoCoin Swap’s total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. LimoCoin Swap’s official Twitter account is @limocoinswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. LimoCoin Swap’s official website is www.liyeplimal.net.

Buying and Selling LimoCoin Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “LimoCoin Swap (LMCSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LimoCoin Swap has a current supply of 1,650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LimoCoin Swap is 0.00609871 USD and is up 12.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,913.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liyeplimal.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimoCoin Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimoCoin Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimoCoin Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

