Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys C$21,684,788.41 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,582 shares in the company, valued at C$60,190,287.69.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

TSE:LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$81.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

