Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,048,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,118,898.01.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

TSE LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$81.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank cut their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

