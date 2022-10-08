Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Linamar Corporation Purchases 35,844 Shares

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, with a total value of C$1,228,581.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,395,784.05.
Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.87 per share, with a total value of C$1,930,955.71.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,179,211.25.
- On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, with a total value of C$2,192,774.62.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,130,456.24.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$21,684,788.41.
- On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.73 per share, with a total value of C$2,284,370.38.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,282,643.07.
- On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.
Linamar Stock Performance
TSE:LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Linamar Co. has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$81.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Linamar Company Profile
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
Read More
