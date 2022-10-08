Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,191,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,186,876.94.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation purchased 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Shares of LNR opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$81.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNR shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

