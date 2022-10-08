Linamar Corporation Acquires 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,271,165.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at C$4,542,330.90.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Friday, September 16th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation acquired 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation acquired 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.47. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$45.46 and a one year high of C$81.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNR. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

