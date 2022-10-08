Linamar Corporation Buys 35,844 Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,284,370.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,779,288.93.

Linamar Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Linamar alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,930,955.71.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$60.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,179,211.25.

On Monday, September 26th, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,192,774.62.

On Friday, September 23rd, Linamar Corporation bought 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$59.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,130,456.24.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Linamar Corporation bought 338,864 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,684,788.41.

On Monday, September 19th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228,581.78.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Linamar Corporation purchased 171,590 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$65.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,282,643.07.

On Monday, September 12th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,381,063.15.

On Thursday, September 8th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,288,797.11.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Linamar Corporation purchased 35,844 shares of Linamar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,269,405.51.

Linamar Stock Down 2.4 %

LNR stock opened at C$56.36 on Friday. Linamar Co. has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linamar Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$71.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.