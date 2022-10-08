Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.9 %
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
