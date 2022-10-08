Linear Finance (LINA) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.56 Million

Linear Finance (LINA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Linear Finance has a total market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Linear Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear Finance token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Linear Finance has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.47 or 1.00015568 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052765 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022145 BTC.

Linear Finance Token Profile

Linear Finance (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Linear Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,164,976,908 tokens. Linear Finance’s official Twitter account is @linearfinance. The official website for Linear Finance is linear.finance. The Reddit community for Linear Finance is https://reddit.com/r/linearfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Linear Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance (LINA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Linear Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,164,976,907.5614185 in circulation. The last known price of Linear Finance is 0.00865471 USD and is down -7.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,568,674.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linear.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.