Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $358.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.73.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

