Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

