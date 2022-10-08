Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKKT. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% during the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bakkt by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 300,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Stock Performance

BKKT opened at $2.30 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

BKKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

