LINK (LN) Price Reaches $28.80 on Major Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.80 or 0.00147577 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $172.08 million and approximately $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK (LN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. LINK has a current supply of 6,345,959 with 6,262,618 in circulation. The last known price of LINK is 28.85773827 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $156,492.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockchain.line.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

