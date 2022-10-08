LinkDao Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $365,338.15 (LKD)

LinkDao Network (LKD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, LinkDao Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. LinkDao Network has a total market capitalization of $365,338.15 and approximately $290,631.00 worth of LinkDao Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkDao Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00005889 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LinkDao Network Profile

LinkDao Network was first traded on May 29th, 2022. LinkDao Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,000 tokens. LinkDao Network’s official message board is medium.com/@linkdaonetwork. The official website for LinkDao Network is linkdao.network. LinkDao Network’s official Twitter account is @linkdaon.

Buying and Selling LinkDao Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkDao Network (LKD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LinkDao Network has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LinkDao Network is 1.16627774 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $243,546.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linkdao.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkDao Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkDao Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkDao Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

