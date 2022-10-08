LINKS Token (LINKS) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

LINKS Token (LINKS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, LINKS Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar. LINKS Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $16,101.00 worth of LINKS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKS Token token can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKS Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009871 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LINKS Token Profile

LINKS Token launched on November 30th, 2021. LINKS Token’s total supply is 210,098,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,098,147 tokens. The official message board for LINKS Token is medium.com/@linkstoken. LINKS Token’s official Twitter account is @linkstoken. The official website for LINKS Token is getlinks.io.

LINKS Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINKS Token (LINKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LINKS Token has a current supply of 210,098,147 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LINKS Token is 0.01406022 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,704.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getlinks.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.