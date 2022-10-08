LINKS Token Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (LINKS)

LINKS Token (LINKS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. LINKS Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $16,101.00 worth of LINKS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKS Token token can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKS Token has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LINKS Token’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. LINKS Token’s total supply is 210,098,147 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,098,147 tokens. LINKS Token’s official Twitter account is @linkstoken. LINKS Token’s official message board is medium.com/@linkstoken. LINKS Token’s official website is getlinks.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINKS Token (LINKS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LINKS Token has a current supply of 210,098,147 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LINKS Token is 0.01406022 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,704.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getlinks.io/.”

