Lion Selection Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSX)

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Lion Selection Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 181.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Lion Selection Group
