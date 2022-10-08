Lion Selection Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:LSX)

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Lion Selection Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 181.11, a current ratio of 181.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Lion Selection Group

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

